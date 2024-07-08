Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

