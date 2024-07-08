Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 2,346.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,935 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Qurate Retail worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.71. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

