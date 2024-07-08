R1 RCM’s (RCM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RCM stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

