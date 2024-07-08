Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
