Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

