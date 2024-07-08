Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Shares of RJF opened at $119.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $238,830,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3,480.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after purchasing an additional 474,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 820.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 176,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

