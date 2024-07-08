Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HomeStreet (HMST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST):

7/4/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – HomeStreet was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – HomeStreet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/2/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/25/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $11.00 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

