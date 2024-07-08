Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HomeStreet (HMST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST):
- 7/4/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – HomeStreet was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – HomeStreet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – HomeStreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
HomeStreet Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $11.00 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
