Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.09. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

