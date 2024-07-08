REDW Wealth LLC Sells 798 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

