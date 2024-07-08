Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $932,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,045.15. 91,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $957.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $688.52 and a 52 week high of $1,081.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.