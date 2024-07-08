Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

