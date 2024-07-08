Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

