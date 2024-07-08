Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Major Shareholder Arctis Global Llc Purchases 2,275,000 Shares

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 2,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,312,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,237,487.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rekor Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

REKR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,065. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 133.98%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

See Also

