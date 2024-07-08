Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.31

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 3889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Relx Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Relx by 16.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Relx by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Relx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
