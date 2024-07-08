Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.31

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 3889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Relx by 16.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Relx by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Relx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

