Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RSG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.21. The company had a trading volume of 389,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average of $182.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

