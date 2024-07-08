Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) in the last few weeks:

7/4/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2024 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Kimberly-Clark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

6/10/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/3/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

5/31/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.29 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

