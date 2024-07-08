Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

