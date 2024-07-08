Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $875,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

QSR opened at $69.61 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.