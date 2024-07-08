Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.50% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $40,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

