Reviewing Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fulton Financial pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulton Financial $1.50 billion 1.98 $284.28 million $1.61 10.16

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Fulton Financial 18.31% 11.73% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. The company also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; retirement plans; college planning services; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; special needs and disability trusts; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, and digital payments. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

