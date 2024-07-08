Reviewing CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE -6.97% 6.10% 2.72% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

CAE has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CAE and Captivision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $4.28 billion 1.39 -$225.35 million ($0.72) -25.99 Captivision $14.64 million 5.93 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

Captivision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAE and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 6 2 0 2.11 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.03%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Captivision.

Summary

CAE beats Captivision on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

