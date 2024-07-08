Reviewing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electronic Arts and JFrog’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.56 billion 4.86 $1.27 billion $4.68 29.54 JFrog $349.89 million 10.69 -$61.26 million ($0.47) -78.09

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electronic Arts and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 8 9 0 2.53 JFrog 0 2 13 0 2.87

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus price target of $147.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. JFrog has a consensus price target of $43.93, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 16.83% 18.81% 10.58% JFrog -13.29% -4.62% -3.26%

Summary

Electronic Arts beats JFrog on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.