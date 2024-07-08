Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $266,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $266,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,855 shares of company stock valued at $830,875. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,639 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

