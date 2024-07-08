Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.39 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

