Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.39 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Better Than NVIDIA: Top 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch Today
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Surge in Call Option Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.