Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

