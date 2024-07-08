Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 5.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 18,759,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,575,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

