Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,255. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,585. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Roblox by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

