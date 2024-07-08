Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.15 and a 200-day moving average of $280.09. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.