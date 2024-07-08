Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock’s current price.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.0 %
RCI.A traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.16.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
