Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.55 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. The stock has a market cap of C$709.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

