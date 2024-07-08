Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.55. Approximately 107,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 571,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Root Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $922.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Root

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Root by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

