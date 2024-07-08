Roth Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Industries in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAKE. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins acquired 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

