Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) to Sector Perform

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:SJ traded down C$1.39 on Monday, hitting C$86.61. 80,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,481. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$61.85 and a 1 year high of C$89.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.36.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

