RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $105.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.