Ryder System (NYSE:R) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,188. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.47. Ryder System has a one year low of $84.39 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

