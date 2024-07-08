Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 17,917 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,753,013 shares in the company, valued at $64,998,636.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.12. 38,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,888. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

