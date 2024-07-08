Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 42,236 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,553,522 shares in the company, valued at $387,844,992.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Monday. 438,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

