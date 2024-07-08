Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Down 5.2%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $63.84. 1,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 35,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

