Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $89.06

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.50 to $89.06 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 664,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,534. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,469,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

