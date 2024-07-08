Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $285.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $288.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.61.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.71. The company had a trading volume of 437,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.42. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

