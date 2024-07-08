Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.55

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 36815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

