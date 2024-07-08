SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,679,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $51,311,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 192,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $190.83 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

