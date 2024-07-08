Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

