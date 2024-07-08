Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 390.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 277,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,424 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 133,963 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,318,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,457,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $51.66 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.