Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. 71,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,228. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

