Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 26768867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

Specifically, insider Dan Wright bought 613,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.14) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($13,568,808.50). 11.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.17.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

