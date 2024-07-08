Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 862,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,842,000 after acquiring an additional 481,376 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,679,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,638,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $190.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.64. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

