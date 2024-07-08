ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

Shares of NOW opened at $806.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

