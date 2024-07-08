Shaftesbury Capital’s (SHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Shaftesbury Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.88) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 147.13 ($1.86) on Monday. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 151.10 ($1.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.95 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.