Shaftesbury Capital’s (SHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, HSBC raised Shaftesbury Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.88) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHC
Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.7 %
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What Makes These 7 Stocks Magnificent?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Meme-Mania Fuels Propels Shares of Koss Corp. (NASDAQ: KOSS)
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.