Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.97. 1,050,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

