Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ZIN opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.26 million, a PE ratio of -744.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. Zinc Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.32).

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

