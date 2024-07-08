Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Zinc Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZIN opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.26 million, a PE ratio of -744.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. Zinc Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.32).
Zinc Media Group Company Profile
